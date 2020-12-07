Mexico asks US to extradite country’s former security chief

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has confirmed it has asked the United States to extradite former security chief Genaro García Luna, who currently faces trial in the U.S. for allegedly protecting a drug gang. The Foreign Relations Department said Monday the request had been formally made, but offered no further details. Mexico has said in the past it prefers Mexican officials be tried in their own country, and bristled over the recent arrest of the country’s former defense secretary, who the U.S. later returned to Mexico. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office issued an arrest warrant for García Luna in November on charges of illegal enrichment.