McClatchy names Black woman executive editor of Miami Herald

MIAMI (AP) — McClatchy has named Monica R. Richardson to lead its newsrooms in Florida, becoming the Miami Herald’s first Black executive editor in the newspaper’s 117-year history. The media company said in a statement on Monday that Richardson will join the Miami Herald on Jan. 1. She’s currently the senior managing editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Fifty-year-old Richardson will focus on growing the company’s audience and digital subscriptions. She’ll also oversee el Nuevo Herald and the Bradenton Herald, and operate as McClatchy’s Florida regional editor.