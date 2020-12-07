Marshfield Clinic Health System designated as hub for COVID-19 vaccine

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Marshfield Clinic Health System will serve as an initial distribution site serving north central Wisconsin in the state “hub-and-spoke” model for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The health system was chosen as a hub because of its ability to store Pfizer's vaccine, which requires storage at about -80 degrees Celsius.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) provides Marshfield Clinic Health System with the vaccines, which will then be distributed to other health care systems, public health departments, other vaccinating organizations and long-term care facilities.

“Marshfield Clinic Health System has been preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine for the past several months,” said Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney. “We’ve been deeply engaged with the State Administration’s workgroup, and we are ready to store and administer the vaccine as soon as it is available.”

According to a press release from Marshfield Clinic, they anticipate distribution of vaccines to hubs around December 15.

Front line health care workers and long-term care facilities are among the first to receive vaccinations among approval.