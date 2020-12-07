Kansas State plays Milwaukee

Milwaukee (0-0) vs. Kansas State (1-3)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays host to Milwaukee in an early season matchup. Kansas State lost 68-58 loss at home to UNLV on Saturday. Milwaukee went 12-19 last year and finished seventh in the Horizon.

TEAM LEADERS: .MIGHTY MIKE: Through four games, Kansas State’s Mike McGuirl has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 81.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas State limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.5 points per game last year. The Wildcats offense put up 67.3 points per matchup on their way to a 7-6 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Milwaukee went 3-7 against non-conference programs last season.

___

___

