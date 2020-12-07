Indonesia expects halal certificate for experimental vaccine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical body is expected to issue a halal certification for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based Sinovac Biotech. The certification would be a significant step in immunization efforts in the world’s most populous Muslim country, should the vaccine be approved for use. Over one million doses of the experimental Sinovac vaccine arrived in Indonesia on Sunday evening. Officials say it needs to successfully complete phase three clinical trials before it can be distributed in Indonesia. The government has announced that it plans to use vaccines from several different producers in its effort to vaccinate the world’s fourth most populated country.