Granite Peak closes for changes

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Granite Peak Ski Resort closed today for routine work in preparation for the busy season.

General manager Greg Fischer said, "we are expanding the terrain, snowmaking and grooming you know? Getting the mountain ready is a process. So these first few weeks we always close mid-week are not operational."

While the park has its main runs open down the center of the mountain, it is focused open on expanding Westward to get snow under another one of their lifts.

"It will help us keep people as spread out as possible, and enable people to do laps up and down the hill faster," said Fischer.

While mother nature hasn't allowed for ideal snow sport conditions, the park said its not as bad as you think.

Fischer said that after they get the West and center terrain is to their liking, they're eager to work on the East side runs. But because they use different snow making technology in that area, they will need much lower temperatures to do so.

The park will open up 7-days a week starting Friday, December 11th.