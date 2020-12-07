Former NFL player Urschel sells virtue of math to youngsters

John Urschel has found that a master’s degree in mathematics, his stature as an accomplished author and his pending doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology isn’t necessarily enough to sell young students on the benefit of crunching numbers. What really makes him interesting to most kids is that he’s a former NFL player who opted to immerse himself in math. Urschel starred at Penn State before being selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He played 40 games with Baltimore, starting 13. That provided him with a unique background in his effort to extol the virtues of math to children of all backgrounds, particularly African-Americans.