EU agrees Magnitsky Act-like system to target rights abusers

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is setting up a system similar to the Magnitsky Act in the United States that enables the bloc to impose sanctions on officials and organizations responsible for human rights abuses. EU foreign ministers sealed the agreement Monday. It lets the EU slap travel bans and asset freezes on people and organizations linked to acts like genocide, crimes against humanity and other serious human rights violations or abuses. The ministers say the move “reflects the EU’s determination to address serious human rights violations and abuses.”