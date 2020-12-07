Egypt’s El-Sissi pays state visit to France; activists angry

PARIS (AP) — Egypt’s president is paying a state visit to France for talks on fighting terrorism, the conflict in Libya and other regional issues. Human rights groups are angry over the Egyptian leader’s crackdown on dissent. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Monday. El-Sissi has overseen the largest crackdown on critics in Egypt in living memory, jailing thousands of Islamists along with pro-democracy activists. Still, French authorities see Egypt as a key country in efforts to stabilize the troubled region. Egypt is a U.S. ally and has deep economic ties with European countries.