CEO of retailer Zalando resigns to prioritize wife’s career

BERLIN (AP) — The chief executive of online fashion retailer Zalando is stepping down to focus on his family, saying his wife’s career should “take priority” in the coming years. Rubin Ritter, one of three co-chief executives at Zalando, has been in the job since 2010. The 38-year-old helped turn the Berlin-based start-up into one of the world’s top online fashion retailers with 14,000 employees and net profit of almost 100 million euros ($121 million) in 2019. Zalando said Ritter had informed the company Sunday of his decision to step down in 2021, more than two years before his contract ends. The head of Zalando’s supervisory board, Cristina Stenbeck, said the company regretted Ritter’s decision but “we have the highest respect for the underlying personal motivation.”