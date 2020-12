SPENCER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A barn is Spencer is destroyed after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said the call came in at 7:10 Monday morning.

Fire officials said no one was hurt or inside at the time of the fire. They added the barn was just used for storage.

Loyal and Central Fire Departments assisted the Spencer Fire Department in putting the flames out.

No word on what caused the fire.