Apartment residents react to explosives scare

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The residents of Woodland Village apartments have been evacuated twice in the past week for investigation of explosive devices. Both times, the residents were held out of their building for multiple hours.

Resident Regin Tornberg and partner Matthew Wilson told News 9, “we were decorating a whole bunch of cookies with the kids and our oldest boy actually came up and was like hey daddy there’s police outside.”

That was on Thursday, when they were on lockdown for over 5 hours.

Tornberg continued, “It definitely rattled the kids because it happened not just once but twice.”

Then again on Saturday, residents say they were still given very little information. They say all they were told is to "stay back".

Residents of nine years; Sabrina and Richard Hamilton said, “we did not know what was going on' ‘yeah we weren’t sure what was going on’ ‘there was a lot of confusion because nobody really knew.”

Other residents say they werent informed on the circumstance of the incidents until Saturday, but at that time they had their predictions.

Hamilton said, “I called the property manager that’s when she had come over and kind of give us an update on what was kind of going on without giving us a whole lot of information.“

Richard Hamilton often works assisting the maintenance crew at the apartment. He was there when they came across the explosive devices the second time around.

"He had opened a Coleman cooler and in which, that was when we found another explosive device,” Hamilton said.

His thoughts when he discovered the explosive were reactionary.

"It was more or less of instant needing to get people out of the building and cleared of the area, that's all I could think of."

The individual is not in custody at this time due to reasons that cannot be discloses.

This is still a developing story.