Alabama sheriff removes ‘thugshots’ Christmas tree post

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff’s department has removed a photo of a Christmas tree adorned with what they called “thugshots” of people who have been arrested. Many had criticized the photo and called it demeaning and cruel. AL.com reports the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department deleted the photo from its Facebook page on Saturday. The post showed a doctored image of a Christmas tree decorated with photos of people arrested or wanted for crimes. A sheriff’s spokeswoman says it was part of a series of “thug Thursday” messages that highlight photos of people who are wanted for various crimes. She says the campaign will now be rebranded “Warrant Wednesday.”