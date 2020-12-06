Two injured, one dead in Hudson stabbing

HUDSON (WQOW) - According to the Hudson Police Department, three individuals were stabbed in the early morning of Dec. 6. in the downtown area of the city. The victims were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

One of the victims is a 26-year-old male who died from his injuries.

Officials report the suspects are still at large, but they believe the incident was a targeted attack, and there is no risk to the general public at this time.

According to the police department, witnesses saw multiple suspects entering a Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with Minnesota license plates.