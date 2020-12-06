Trump tactics to overturn election could have staying power

ATLANTA (AP) — Even after he exits the White House, President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election and seeking to overturn the will of voters could have staying power. Trump’s tactics are already inspiring other candidates, and his moves have been embraced by a wide array of Republicans. Supporters include congressional candidates, state lawmakers, party chairs, conservative legal groups and appointees to previously little-known vote-certification boards. Jennifer Granholm is a former Democratic governor of Michigan. She says the president is “poisoning democracy” and setting a troubling precedent. The federal government’s own cybersecurity arm declared the presidential election the most secure in American history.