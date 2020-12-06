Stock market analysts see investors ready to reinvest

LA CRESCENT, Minn. - (WXOW) - Two local economic experts said November was one of the best months for the stock market in the past 25 years for two reasons.

"Number one I think there was reduced uncertainty related to the election," said Yan Arsenault, Vice President of Trust Point. "We also received some good news from leading pharmaceutical companies in regards to vaccines related to COVID."

Both Arsenault and Dr. John Robinson, an Associate Professor of Business at Viterbo University, said while 2020 hasn't been a great year, people are looking forward to 2021 and 2022 and ready to invest in the stock market again with confidence.

While there is still time left to live through the pandemic, Dr. Robinson says the market is excited for businesses to get closer to normal with better economic outcomes.

"Corporations have found a way through this crisis to self produce good earnings, certainly above expectations and I think the market has responded to that," said Arsenault.

This year has been a nightmare for restaurants and the hospitality industry. They only represent a small sector of the stock market. While it is still important that they do well, some of the larger companies did actually benefit from the stay at home orders.

"Video games have had a huge blockbuster year because so many of us are trying to find things to do in our houses," said Dr. Robinson.

He says another company that benefitted from the pandemic is Zoom. When it first started many people purchased Zoom stock because of how much it was going to be necessary. While the program will still be used, once the world opens up it is likely that use will decrease.

Both Dr. Robinson and Arsenault say that the stock market thinks long term rather than day-to-day so they recommend some things going forward.

"Focus on the long term. Don't change the objective dream. Don't think too much about the present. The market will always recover. Sometimes it doesn't feel like it will but it will eventually recover and compensate people for taking on risks," said Arsenault.

"Don't panic. Don't get super excited....stay the course. Follow your principles and be patient," said Dr. Robinson.

So what can people expect going forward after a tough year?

"As the stock market looks at 2021 and 2022, we expect to see above trend growth in the next two years," said Arsenault.

While focusing on the long term is good for investors, Arsenault said the worst thing someone can do is try to anticipate what is ahead by timing the markets and changing their investment style based on listening to the news flow. He highly recommends staying away from doing that.