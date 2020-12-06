Sheriff: Defiant NYC bar owner struck deputy with his car

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City say the co-owner of a bar that was defying coronavirus restrictions was arrested early Sunday after running over a deputy with his car. Sheriff Joseph Fucito says 34-year-old Danny Presti ran from Mac’s Public House after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment. Presti is accused of getting into a car, running over a deputy and not stopping even as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood. The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Charges against Presti are pending. An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney representing the bar’s owners.