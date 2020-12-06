Skip to Content

Sheriff: Defiant NYC bar owner struck deputy with his car

New
7:55 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City say the co-owner of a bar that was defying coronavirus restrictions was arrested early Sunday after running over a deputy with his car. Sheriff Joseph Fucito says 34-year-old Danny Presti ran from Mac’s Public House after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment. Presti is accused of getting into a car, running over a deputy and not stopping even as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood. The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Charges against Presti are pending. An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney representing the bar’s owners.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content