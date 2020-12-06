Romanians elect new lawmakers, seek end to political turmoil

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian voters cast ballots Sunday in a legislative election that many hope will restore some stability in one of the poorest European Union nations after five years of political and social turmoil. More than 18 million Romanians are registered to vote for a new national parliament but turnout is expected to be low due to voters’ fears about becoming infected with coronavirus. According to most pre-election polls, the center-right National Liberal Party is expected to become the largest party in the 465-seat parliament with over 30% support. Still, that would fall short of a governing majority. Analysts predict the party will seek to create a governing coalition with the progressive USR-Plus alliance, which is forecast to capture around 20% of the vote.