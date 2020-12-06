Quiet much of the week, then possibly stormy

Cloud cover increased over northern into central Wisconsin during the afternoon, with sunny to partly cloudy conditions to the south. Highs ranged from the mid to upper 20s north of Wausau to the low to mid 30s south.

The cloud cover will continue to spread southward this evening and tonight as a wave of low pressure slides southward through the central Great Lakes. Flurries or some spotty freezing drizzle will be possible this evening, along with areas of patchy fog which could continue through the night.

The clouds and patchy fog will likely linger during the morning tomorrow, with peaks of sunshine developing during the afternoon.

Reasonably quiet weather is then expected through Thursday, with above-average temperatures. A low pressure system developing over the central U.S. Thursday is forecast to track through the western Great Lakes region Friday and Saturday, with rain and snow possible for our area. Depending on the track of the system, at least some snow accumulation could occur. Blustery and cold weather is likely to follow Sunday.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. December 6, 2020

