Preparing for the ACT and SAT during the pandemic

(WKOW) -- For many incoming college freshman, ACT and SAT requirements have been waived, however, the test is still important.

The chief editor at the Princeton Review said once students get a test date, they should study for at least six weeks. He said using a test-prep books or studying online are still effective.

Students are encouraged to take either one or both of the tests because it can help them qualify and earn scholarships.

"The ACT and SAT are still a differentiator for you and your admission," Rob Franek, the editor in chief for the Princeton Review said. "It can help with scholarship dollars as well."

The pandemic has not changed how the tests are being taken, so student still must take them in person. However, Franek said the ACT college board is working on adding more testing locations and dates so students can be socially distant.