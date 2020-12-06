Police, bomb squad return to Marshfield apartments

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Residents of Woodland Village apartments were evacuated for 7 hours yesterday, as the Marathon County bomb squad searched the building for the second time this week.

Officials first searched the residence on Thursday, during which multiple explosive devices were found.

Saturday's search was prompted when the property manager of the apartment complex alerted Marshfield PD that the man also held an on site storage facility. There they found five more explosives, described as pipe bombs.

The FBI was asked for assistance on the second visit, because the Marathon County bomb squad " ran out of space" in their specialized explosives storage.

A lieutenant told News 9 the man responsible is not in custody at this time due to reasons they cannot disclose.

Marshfield PD says there is no known threat to the public at this time.