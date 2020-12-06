Old barns get new life in reclaimed wood

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- You can't go far without seeing a barn or two in Central Wisconsin, and now an Athens entrepreneur is bringing new life to some of these forgotten buildings.

Jeff Leitru spends his days tearing down old barns in Central Wisconsin, a business idea he stumbled upon just a couple of years ago.

"I saw that a lot of lumber that people thought is garbage is acutally usable and salvageable. So I got into it and started finding barns and finding buyers," said Leitru.

The Dairyland ranks 5th in barn ownership in America, according to a UW-Milwaukee study.

Leitru explains, "Central Wisconsin has more barns than I've seen in any state, and a lot of them are fallen down or fallen over. Most people, they dont know what to do with it."

That's where he comes in. There's a demand for the reclaimed wood, a second chance at life, as furniture, wall finishings or unique flooring.

"I'm reusing somethig that in other words would be thrown away, or burned, or disposed of," said Leitru.

He repurposes the barns at a time when lumber demand is high, making this wood a renewable resource.

Live edge wood and hand hewn beams were standard in 1800's construction. Now they're considered decorative.

"Hand-hewd beams means it was cut with an axe, not with a saw, and they were made to fit perfectly into each other when building a barn," said Leitru.

Growing numbers of Wisconsinites now use these romantic, patriotic structures in innovative ways.

"It's a piece of Wisconsin history so to say, and to have something like that, that looks nice and is usable in your house is a cool thing," Leitru said,