Hannah Center launches capital campaign to open new location

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Hannah Center in Marshfield launched its capital campaign Thursday, to raise money for a new location in Wisconsin Rapids.

They hope to raise $1 million to purchase and renovate a home in the area, and to cover 5 years of operating costs.

Program coordinator Tricia Fancher said the new location would expand services to women in crisis, including housing and life skills classes.

"Our biggest goal is to really put an end to the cycles of things like chronic poverty, homelessness, abuse, addiction and much more that these families are facing that keep them stuck in these cycles," she said.

The Hannah Center relies entirely on funding from the community.