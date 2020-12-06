Europe battles surge in coronavirus deaths in nursing homes

MADRID (AP) — Virus cases among the elderly are again on the rise across Europe, causing havoc and rising death tolls in nursing homes despite the lessons of a tragic spring. Authorities are in a race to save lives as they wait for crucial announcements on mass vaccinations. Portugal has deployed military units to train nursing home staff in disinfection. In France, Germany and Italy, visits by relatives are being restricted again or banned altogether. Most countries are ramping up screening of workers and residents trying to prevent spread by asymptomatic virus carriers. In Spain, facilities have been designed for recovering virus patients who, while remaining contagious, have nowhere to isolate or keep active.