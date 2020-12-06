Egypt court upholds asset freeze of 3 rights workers

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has upheld a prosecutors’ decision to freeze the assets of three workers at one of the country’s most prominent rights groups, including its executive director. The three were released from prison last week after being arrested in November and slapped with terrorism-related charges. The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said Sunday that the court ordered a temporarily freeze of “all personal assets and property.” Egypt, a U.S. ally with deep economic ties to European countries, has in recent years overseen the heaviest crackdown on dissent in the country’s modern history.