AT THE HALF: Packers lead the Eagles 14-3

At halftime, the Packers lead the Eagles 14-3.

The Eagles took the game's opening possession 41 yards in 15 plays, and kicked a 53-yard field goal to take a quick 3-0 lead.

The Packers took two negative plays on their first possession of the game, and punted away.

Green Bay's defense showed up on the next drive, sacking Carson Wentz twice and pushing the Eagles out of field goal range.

On the final play of the first quarter, Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for 24 yards. It was just the fifth play of the game run by the Packers.

But they sustained the drive as the second quarter started, and on fourth and one from the one, Rodgers found Adams for the touchdown to put the Packers up 7-3.

It's the seventh straight game with a touchdown for Adams, which ties the franchise record set by Don Hutson, Paul Hornung and Ahman Green.

Raven Greene sacked Wentz on the next Eagles possession, forcing another punt.

The Packers answered with another touchdown drive. This time, Rodgers found Robert Tonyan wide open for a 25-yard touchdown to give Green Bay the 14-3 lead.

That touchdown pass gave Rodgers his 35th of the season. He's now the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 35 touchdowns in five seasons.