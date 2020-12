(WAOW) -- According to the Antigo Police Department, 52-year-old Jess Wedler was found dead on the sidewalk near 5th Avenue and Morse Street.

This is the second person found dead in our area in the past week.

Authorities say there were no indications of foul play and the community is not in danger.

The body was reported to the Antigo Police Department around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.