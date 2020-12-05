Skip to Content

Wisconsin flags at half-staff to honor nurse, EMT

New
4:47 pm CoronavirusNational news from the Associated PressNewsTop StoriesWisconsin NewsWisconsin news from the Associated Press
MGN_1280x720_80215P00-LRCMS-860x484

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Flags in Wisconsin are being flown at half-staff Saturday to honor a nurse and fire department EMT who died from complications of COVID-19. Gov. Tony Evers an executive order to honor Kelly Raether. Flags in the state are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday. The 42-year-old Raether died on Nov. 26. Her sister, Kari Raether, said Kelly Raether was exposed to the virus in the line of duty for the Ixonia Fire Department and was sick for about a month before she died. Raether taught nursing students at Carroll University in Waukesha.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content