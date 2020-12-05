Seasonal and Tame Weekend

Today felt a lot like early December, with temperatures right around average. While it will remain seasonal on Sunday, this week will be another dry week with temperatures hitting 40 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. However, many Wisconsinites are still looking for the first December snowfall, which new models suggest could be next weekend.

Today was a bit chillier than the past few days. Temperatures in the area were around 30 degrees, which is right on par for early December. Fortunately, it didn't feel too bad outside as it is fairly calm and winds have hit a maximum of 5mph so far on Saturday. It will remain calm for Sunday as well, and there will likely be a few fewer clouds than today. Sunday also has a small chance of a few flurries in the counties on the upper Wisconsin border.

Moving into the workweek, a warm and dry spell moves into the area. There is no precipitation in the forecast for Monday-Thursday, and temperatures will steadily rise. Wednesday is currently forecast at 45 degrees, which is 15+ degrees above average for this time in December. Thursday will be much cloudier but will likely be another day around 40 degrees.

Into next weekend some models are finally showing significant moisture moving into the area. While it is hard to determine a week out, Friday currently has a 20% chance of rain or snow in the late evening or overnight. If this happens, it will likely continue into Saturday, which has a 30% chance of rain or snow showers. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, so depending on the timing, it could be either frozen or wet. Hopefully, for those who enjoy skiing, snowmobiling, and other winter activities, we see some much-needed snowfall move in the area.

Enjoy the remainder of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 05-December 2020

On this day in weather history:

1987 - Heavy snow blanketed parts of the north central U.S., and freezing drizzle produced a coat of ice up to half an inch thick in northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. Snowfall totals ranged up to seven inches at Grand Rapids MN, and 12 inches at Seney MI. High winds in the north central U.S. gusted to 63 mph at Pellston MI, and reached 70 mph at Makinaw Bridge MI. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)