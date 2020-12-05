Santa ‘Paws’ makes a special stop in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday afternoon Santa made sure to stop by the Humane Society of Marathon County (HSMC).

Every year the HSMC welcomes Santa 'Paws' to town to take a holiday picture with pets and families throughout our area. However, because of the pandemic things were a little different.

Normally those who wanted a picture would gather in the lobby of the humane society and wait for their turn, so instead, to keep everyone as safe as possible those who wanted a picture was asked to take a number and wait in their cars.

"This year especially we have been struggling with not being able to safely do a lot of our other fundraisers so we really wanted to try to find a way to do this (pictures with Santa) as safe as possible," said Indi Edelburg a volunteer for HSMC.

She went on to say, "everyone looks forward to it every year so now we are able to provide it for everyone and raise some of the money we really need."

HSMC says an album with all the pictures from Saturday's event will be uploaded to their Facebook page, click here to view.