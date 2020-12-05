12th Annual Man of Honor Society ham giveaway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday morning marked the 12th year in a row where hundreds of local veterans lined up in Wausau to get their hands on either a ham or a turkey just ahead of the holidays.

It was all for the Annual Man of Honor Society ham giveaway. Every year around this time local veterans would normally line up outside of the old Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) property. But, even though this pandemic has canceled many events in our area, the Man of Honor Society wanted to make sure their fellow veterans had a holiday meal.

Bernie Knippel, Secretary for the Man of Honor Society says, "it’s who we are and that’s what we do."

So here's how it worked, veterans lined up around Marathon Park like a drive-thru to pick up their ham or turkey. And that line, wrapped all the way around the park.

"We chose Marathon Park midway, we thought that it would be enough room to maneuver the volume of traffic that we have," said Jeff Morgan, President of the Man of Honor Society.

This giveaway is an event veterans in our area look forward to every yeae, but also is a chance to see familiar faces and even some new ones.

With 700 hams and three dozen turkeys donated from Sams Club. These veterans giving back to other veterans who have given so much.

"Some of us have been in combat zones, some haven’t, and some people need adjustment when they get back and that’s why we're here," said Knippel.

Man of honor society members tell News 9 that the event gets bigger every year.