Wisconsin crosses 400,000 COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has crossed the 400,000 mark in recorded COVID-19 cases, adding nearly 4,900 positives in one day and 63 additional deaths. There have now been 404,555 positive cases in the state and 3,625 deaths as of Friday. Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday cited high case counts in the state when making the argument with President Donald Trump’s administration to get $466 million to fight the virus and prioritize the state for vaccine distribution. Wisconsin is slated to receive 50,000 doses within weeks but Evers wants enough to vaccinate the state’s 450,000 health care workers.