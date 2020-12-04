WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson to retire

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The longtime director of the WIAA, Dave Anderson, is set to retire July 30, 2021, the organization announced late Friday.

Anderson has served in the role since August 2009.

“The WIAA has been my home, my family and much of my life for the past 22 years, and I am grateful,” Anderson said. “It has always been the people and purpose that has defined the quality of every work experience, and within this office and membership, there are no finer people to work with.

“I believe it is the right time because we have a great staff and a great Board of Control in place,” he said. “Looking ahead at the challenges we know are going to be a part of coming out of this pandemic, I think it is a great opportunity for a new face, a new voice and new ideas moving forward.”

The Board of Control will meet on Dec. 10 to determine the process for hiring Anderson's succesor.