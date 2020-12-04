Wausau Events to stop parade at 8:30 p.m., residents frustrated

Wausau (WAOW) -- Wausau Events will be stopping the Wausau Holiday Parade at 8:30 p.m. according to a Facebook post.

More than 2,500 cars made their way through the reverse parade which began at 6 p.m. and was scheduled until 8 p.m.

Residents voiced frustrations with waiting for more than an hour without getting through the drive-thru parade. Some calling News 9, others taking to Facebook saying they were disappointed that there was only one entrance and they were going to get to see the floats.

The director of Wausau Events tells News 9 they are grateful so many people showed up but they have created Wausau's biggest traffic jam and that's why they are cutting it off.

The director says this will smash traditional parade numbers out of the park.