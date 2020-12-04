Uneventful weather continues

A few weak fronts are moving across the region Friday through the weekend, but the air is still very dry. So, for the most part the weather will stay pretty quiet with mainly just some occasional patches of clouds rolling through. There might be a few snow flurries By Saturday night or Sunday, but that is about it. Temperatures won’t be overly warm this weekend, but still above normal. So, the weather will be favorable for heading out to the holiday parades in the area or just walking down the sidewalks in your neighborhood enjoying the Christmas lights and decorations. Have a good time!

Friday night looks clear to partly cloudy with lows from the upper 10s to near 20 degrees. Saturday should be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds look variable just at 3 to 6 mph.

Again, a small disturbance will push through the region Saturday night and Sunday and may cause a few scattered snow flurries. Otherwise it looks mostly cloudy with lows around 21 and highs around the lower to mid 30s. The wind should be relatively light once again.

High pressure will move in Monday bringing partly cloudy skies. Lows should be in the low 20s with highs in the upper 30s.

A serious surge of warm air for December will be pushing in for the middle part of next week from the west. Highs could surge up in the mid 40s Tuesday and upper 40s Wednesday. That is about 15 to 20 degrees above normal! There should be at least partial sunshine to go with that.

A cold front is projected to slide through Wednesday night, but no precipitation is expected. It will knock the high temperatures back to the upper 30s by Thursday. Next Friday still looks quiet with increasing clouds and highs in the mid 30s.

There are signs of a stormier period developing for the weekend of December 12th and 13th. Several models produce a strong storm system in the Southern Plains which marches northeast up into our region. It could bring us heavier precipitation but it is too early to say if it would be mostly rain or mostly snow. Some snow showers could even linger into early that following week. Otherwise we will likely have to deal with some gusty winds over that period. Please check in for updates as we draw closer.

Hope you have a good weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:45 p.m., 4-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1982 - The temperature in New York City's Central Park reached 72 degrees to establish a record high for December. The month as a whole was also the warmest of record. (The Weather Channel)

2002 - An early season winter storm brought an expansive shield of snow and ice through much of the eastern U.S., from the lower Ohio Valley, southern Appalachians and into the Northeast. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches were common along the northern edge of the precipitation shield, while a significant accrual of glaze occurred in the Carolinas. The storm caused at least 17 fatalities, mostly from traffic accidents (CNN). In the Carolinas, electric utilities provider Duke Power characterized the ice storm as the worst in the company's history, with 1.2 million customers or nearly half its entire customer base without power on the morning of the 5th. This surpassed electrical outages inflicted by Hurricane Hugo as it swept through the central Carolinas in September 1989.