Turkey’s president says he’ll get vaccination for COVID-19

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says he would get vaccinated against the coronavirus to set an example for his country’s citizens. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after Friday prayers in Istanbul that the Turkish government plans to buy multiple vaccines. Turkey has ordered 50 million doses of Chinese company Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac, and the first shipment is due to arrive Dec. 11. The government also is talking with Russia about securing the vaccine developed there. Turkey also has ordered 1 million doses of the vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German company BioNTech. Erdogan said he spoke with BioNTech’s co-founder, who is of Turkish descent.