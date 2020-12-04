Today’s Teacher: Betsy Villiard

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday News 9 spotlights an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week we feature Betsy Villiard, a third grade teacher at Riverview Elementary in Wausau. Her nomination was sent in by one of her students, Carly Clendening, who wrote a hand written note.

"Mrs. Villiard is a creative problem solver, she teachers her kids life lessons and helps them when needed. She never gives up and encourages them to be kind. She's funny and also laughs at jokes that aren't funny. Last, but not least, Mrs. Villiard is very sweet," Carly wrote.

To nominate your favorite educator, email a description and a photo to teachers@waow.com.

Today's Teacher airs each Monday on News 9 at 5, and then again on News 9 on the CW at 9.