Thousands killed in Ethiopia’s conflict, Tigray side asserts

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A senior official with the fugitive leadership of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region says several thousand combatants have been killed in a month of fighting, although claims remain difficult to verify in the conflict between Ethiopian and regional forces. The senior adviser to the Tigray leader in an interview with Tigray TV has urged young people and others in the region to “rise and deploy to battle in tens of thousands,” days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the weekend declared victory. But with communications and transport links still largely severed, it’s difficult to know the situation, including the extent of popular support.