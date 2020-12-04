The Burgoyne family receives the surprise of a lifetime during a time of need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Angie and Brian Burgoyne have lived in Wausau their whole lives, they have been married for 26 years all while raising their two daughters in their childhood home.

But, recently the promise of keeping their home wasn't so certain as Brian was met with an unfortunate medical diagnosis.

Multiple Sclerosis, something that wasn't on their radar. This diagnosis, caused Brian to not be able to work, and now Angie needs to be home to take care of him.

Because of that, Angie said they fell behind on their mortgage payments, putting them at risk of losing their home.

"I’ve always tried to help people as well we always have and then to be in a position of needing help and getting it is huge," said Angie.

Every year Buska Retirement Solutions, Buska Wealth Management, and Gradient Gives Back Foundation select a family to receive a financial gift through their outreach program called Buska Gives Back.

Suzanne Buska-Desautel, President of Buska Retirement Solutions said, "we have a real special connection to them (the Burgoyne family), it just hit home that we needed to help this family."

This financial gift of six months of mortgage payments, couldn't have come at a better time when home and family is so important.

"I didn’t know what we were going to do for Christmas this year I mean I told my kids don’t expect a lot because there isn’t a lot to give you know," said Angie.

For the next six months, the Burgoyne family doesn't need to worry about their mortgage and they'll spend this Christmas at home, which is exactly where they need to be.

"This is saving our Christmas, this is saving my everything right now," said Angie.