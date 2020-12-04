Skip to Content

Texas prep player faces assault charge, team out of playoffs

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game has been charged with misdemeanor assault. Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School was escorted from the field by police after the incident Thurdsay night. The Edinburg school district says it has decided to remove the team from the playoffs. The referee was reportedly evaluated for a concussion and a shoulder injury by medical personnel at the stadium.

Associated Press

