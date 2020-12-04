Stevens Point student wins mask design contest, will be featured during PGA tour event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A student from Stevens Point has won a mask design contest held by Sentry Insurance Foundation.

More than 220 students participated in the contest that asked them to design a face mask that reflects their community and its culture from their point of view.

Lillian Lepak, a senior from Pacelli High School won, and now her submission will be featured on double-sided masks that are being distributed to players and guests during the PGA Tour event in January.

“I wanted to showcase areas of Stevens Point that everyone knows and recognizes, as well as some of my favorite spots in town,” Lillian said. “I’ve always been into art, but I never thought I’d be designing a face mask, let alone win the contest. I can’t wait to see my design on the finished mask.”

Her art features watercolor and line art that highlights Stevens Point hallmarks: Schmeeckle Reserve, Green Circle Trail, the fountain on the square downtown, and the Stevens Point water tower.

The other side of the mask will feature art from another winner, Kyler Strona, a 4th grader from the island of Maui.

Sentry is also making several donations: a tree to Pu'u Kukui Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve on Maui and Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point, and charitable donations to the respective schools.