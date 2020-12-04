President Trump files appeal in circuit court over SCOWIS not taking up election lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump filed an appeal in Dane and Milwaukee County circuit courts Thursday night. This comes hours after the Wisconsin Supreme Court moved to not take up the lawsuit over the presidential election results in the state.

In a court filing Thursday night, because an appeal was made in both counties, attorneys for Donald Trump and Mike Pence requested that Chief Justice Patience Roggensack consolidate the appeals and appoint a circuit judge to hear their case.

Court records show, Justice Roggensack consolidated both cases into Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Roggensack appointed Judge Stephen Simanek to hear the consolidated appeal proceedings, who retired as as a Racine County Circuit Court Judge in 2010 and has served as reserve judge when called upon, as is the case in this court proceeding.

Attorneys representing President Trump and Vice President Pence said their clients have the funds to cover the costs of an appeal.

Earlier in the day, a 4-3 decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court did leave an opportunity for the president to file an appeal.