Palestinians: West Bank teen wounded by Israeli gunfire dies

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians say a 13-year-old has died after being shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowd in the West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry says Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach on Friday and died later at a hospital. The official Palestinian Wafa news agency showed a photograph of the teen being carried away following the clashes northeast of the city of Ramallah. The Israeli military said troops used “riot dispersal means” against dozens of stone-throwers, and denied using live ammunition. Clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces entering Palestinian areas of the occupied West Bank are common.