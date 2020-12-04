One dead after Single vehicle crash on County Road YY

PRICE CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Several departments responded to a crash on County Road YY and Strucker Road in Price County Thursday evening.

According to police, a vehicle traveling south on Country Road YY failed to negotiate a curve, causing it to enter a ditch and strike multiple trees.

The 65-year old male driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and became trapped in the crash. Officials used extrication equipment to remove him from the vehicle.

He was transported by ambulance to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, then flown by helicopter to Aspirus Wausau, but died of his injuries.

Police identify the victim as Donald Olson of Ogema.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.