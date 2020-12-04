Niece says ‘cruel and traitorous’ Trump belongs in prison

President Donald Trump’s niece says her uncle is “traitorous” and belongs in prison after he leaves the White House. Mary Trump told the Associated Press in an interview this week that “if anybody deserves to be prosecuted and tried, it’s Donald.” Asked about her comments, a spokesperson for President Trump’s campaign asked in an email: “Did she mention she has a book to sell?” Mary Trump announced this week she is writing a follow up to this summer’s scathing bestseller about her uncle. She says her new book is about America’s collective psychological trauma will be out next July.