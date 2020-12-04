More tranquil weather is on the way

Cool and mainly dry weather will continue through the weekend, then it looks like one more mild spell in the works for the middle of next week. There should be a fair amount of sun as well.

Today: Variable clouds and quiet.

High: 37 Wind: North 5-15

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly

Low: 19 Wind: Light North

Saturday: Dry with a fair amount of sun.

High: 37 Wind: West~5

Tranquil December weather continues for today. Like yesterday, there will be some clouds during the morning, then more sun around midday and into the afternoon. The clouds will likely linger longer in the Northwoods so a few spots might only have highs in the low 30s. Farther south where there is more sun, the mercury should rise up to around 40. Most location will have high in the mid to upper 30s, so just a little cooler than yesterday. The wind will be lighter - out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. Not much will change for Saturday. We should experience a fair amount of sun and highs in the 30s.

On Sunday, an upper level trough of low pressure will move in from the north and bring more clouds. There will also be a slight chance of spotty light snow showers or flurries. It will likely be the coolest day in the outlook with highs in the mid 30s.

More sun should break out once again on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. A southwesterly wind and more sun will help boost temps even more on Tuesday and Wednesday. The mercury should be in the 40s on both days, not too far away from record high temps. The weather will be a little cooler on Thursday with more clouds but it will still be well above normal with highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s. It does not look like much threat of snow or cold until the middle of the month.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 2002 - An early season winter storm brought an expansive shield of snow and ice through much of the eastern U.S., from the lower Ohio Valley, southern Appalachians and into the Northeast. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches were common along the northern edge of the precipitation shield, while a significant accrual of glaze occurred in the Carolinas. The storm caused at least 17 fatalities, mostly from traffic accidents. In the Carolinas, electric utilities provider Duke Power characterized the ice storm as the worst in the company's history, with 1.2 million customers or nearly half its entire customer base without power on the morning of the 5th. This surpassed electrical outages inflicted by Hurricane Hugo as it swept through the central Carolinas in September 1989.