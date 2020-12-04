Meteorologist – WAOW

Here’s your chance to join a dominant, family-owned station in one of the most friendly, beautiful parts of the world where we are lucky enough to live the simple life. You get to forecast all four seasons—and you get to do it the right way—with a great team and without someone telling you to “hype” the weather.

WAOW, the ABC affiliate in Wausau, WI, is looking for a prime-time meteorologist who loves storytelling and being involved in the community.

To join our team, you need to love weather. You need to love talking about the weather. Being in the weather. Chasing weather. And reporting about the weather. You need to be a scientist who can create memorable television and produce content for on-air, on-line, and social media platforms.

This is a full-time position with a station known for being the weather leader in the market. We need an experienced storyteller who likes to cover severe weather, great summer weather and someone who likes to do weather live from local festivals during the summer.

You will get to forecast using the WSI Max weather system. A college degree in meteorology plus 3-5 years on-air experience is preferred, NWA and AMS certifications are a plus.

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company operating 20 television stations. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit QuincyMediaCareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

WAOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To apply, please send a cover letter, resume, reel, and references to:

Curtis Miles

Vice President and General Manager

WAOW-TV

cmiles@waow.com