Man of Honor Society ham giveaway takes place Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The 12th annual Man of Honor Society ham giveaway takes place this weekend, with a couple changes in place due to COVID-19.

This year, the event is at Marathon Park and is contactless drive through style.

Participants should use the East entrance to get in drive through line on the Midway in Marathon Park.

The giveaway for veterans and active military members begins at 9 am, and will go until all 700 hams have been given away. Which, according to event organizers, could be as quick as 45 minutes.

Participants must provide a DD Form 214, Current Military ID or VA ID card to receive a ham.

The Man of Honor Society asks that only one person is in the vehicle, and due to demand only one ham per household.

The Man of Honor Society's mission is to give back to veterans and active military in Marathon County.

