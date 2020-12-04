In face of ‘grim’ jobs report, Biden backs more COVID-19 aid

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is pushing ahead with his call for massive economic stimulus as the economic recovery from this spring’s coronavirus lockdowns falters amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases. Biden was to deliver remarks Friday afternoon reacting to November’s national jobs report. It showed a sharp decrease in U.S. hiring even as the nation is about 10 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels. Surging cases of the virus have led states and municipalities to roll back their re-opening plans. And more restrictions may be on the way as colder temperatures and holiday travel lead to new records for confirmed cases and deaths.