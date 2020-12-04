Skip to Content

Habitat for Humanity collecting used holiday lights to recycle

holiday light 2 mgn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — For the seventh year in a row, Habitat for Humanity is collecting unwanted holiday lights to recycle.

According to a press release, lights are accepted regardless of condition and will be collected at drop off locations until the end of January.

Lights can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Mosinee City Hall
  • Wausau City Hall
  • Pick ‘n Save - all 3 Wausau area locations
  • Piggly Wiggly Mosinee
  • People’s State Bank - all Wausau locations
  • Intercity State Bank - Weston & Wausau
  • Nigbur’s Fine Furniture

Since 2014, Habitat for Humanity Wausau has kept more than 10 tons of lights from reaching landfills.

