Habitat for Humanity collecting used holiday lights to recycle

Habitat for Humanity collecting used holiday lights to recycleNew
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — For the seventh year in a row, Habitat for Humanity is collecting unwanted holiday lights to recycle.
According to a press release, lights are accepted regardless of condition and will be collected at drop off locations until the end of January.
Lights can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Mosinee City Hall
- Wausau City Hall
- Pick ‘n Save - all 3 Wausau area locations
- Piggly Wiggly Mosinee
- People’s State Bank - all Wausau locations
- Intercity State Bank - Weston & Wausau
- Nigbur’s Fine Furniture
Since 2014, Habitat for Humanity Wausau has kept more than 10 tons of lights from reaching landfills.